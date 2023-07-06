Young entrepreneurs at the Michael “HipHopz” Harper Youth Fest on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Shelton R. Tucker, President of the Greater Aberdeen Community Coalition, joins Coast Live with ten-year-old author Keven Pugh to discuss the upcoming Michael “HipHopz” Harper Youth Fest ‘23, a showcase for young creatives and entrepreneurs and a networking opportunity for enrichment programs.

H.A.T.C.H Presents

Michael “HipHopz” Harper Youth Fest ‘23

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

“Butch” Harper Park

Aberdeen Elementary

1424 Aberdeen Rd., Hampton

Live music, youth vendors, food and fun! Call 757-320-3614 for more information.