Your chance to win a wedding venue on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The historic de Witt Cottage, the Virginia Beach Oceanfront’s oldest, private standing structure, was constructed in 1895 as a house of love for Bernard P. Holland, Sr, first mayor of Virginia Beach, and his blushing bride, Emily. Now, 127 years and two pandemics later, the Atlantic Wildfowl Heritage Museum and the Back Bay Wildfowl Guild, caretakers of the Cottage, want love to blossom again with the 2nd Annual “Salute to Heroes” wedding venue giveaway. Elizabeth Duncan-Hawker joins us with the details!

