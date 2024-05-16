Watch Now
Youth mental health services from Rise Behavioral Health on Coast Live

Posted at 7:20 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 19:20:45-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mental health professionals Latiesha Wiggins and Torianne Bradford join Coast Live to discuss Rise Behavioral Health, a mental health agency dedicated to providing mental health counseling, education, and skills-training services in Virginia.

Due to a recent uptick in the need for children’s mental health services, the agency has focused their efforts on providing intensive counseling services to children ages 8-17.

In need of mental health services? Learn more at risebh.com.

