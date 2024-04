HAMPTON ROADS, VA - The Z Fringe Festival, April 5-6, 2024, is 2 days of self-produced, performance-based works in the Main Stage and Studio at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach.

Performance submissions are open to performance-based works of any genre (and across-genres) that have a viewpoint, that tell a story, and/or showcases of short works with a connecting theme.

For tickets and information visit thez.org/zfringe/

Presented By Zeiders American Dream Theate