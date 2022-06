Zeiders American Dream Theater's "TasteBreakers Music Festival" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Elizabeth Terrell, music series producer at "The Z," joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming TasteBreakers festival at Zeiders American Dream Theater, and shares a special live preview performance from TasteBreakers Music Festival performer Koren Grace.

TasteBreakers Music Festival

June 24-25

Friday 5:30-9pm & Saturday 2-9pm

All Access 2-Day Festival Pass $35.00

1-Day Pass (Friday or Saturday) $25.00

Check out thez.org for more upcoming events!

Presented by Zeiders American Dream Theater

thez.org