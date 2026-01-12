Zesty Salsa with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Sweet Chesapeake blue crab, bright pops of pomegranate, and the gentle tang of bread-and-butter pickles come together in a way that feels both familiar and fresh. It’s wintery without being heavy, and elegant without trying too hard.

Here’s Chef Patrick Evans Hylton's recipe:

Start by mellowing 1 to 2 teaspoons of very finely minced white onion. Drop it into a small bowl of cold water and let it sit for about 5 minutes. This takes the sharp edge off without losing the onion’s crispness. Drain it well and pat it dry.

In a medium bowl, combine ½ cup pomegranate arils, ¼ cup finely diced bread-and-butter pickles, the drained onion, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon pickle brine. Give everything a gentle stir—just enough to bring it together.

Drizzle in 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, then season with freshly ground black pepper and a pinch of celery salt. Pause here and taste. You’re looking for a balance that’s bright and lightly sweet, with just enough tang to wake up the crab.

Now gently fold in 1 cup fresh lump blue crabmeat, carefully picked over. Take your time here—you want to keep those beautiful lumps intact. If you like a little herbal softness, add 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley or chives and fold once more.

Let the salsa rest for about 10 minutes before serving so the flavors can settle and get to know each other.

This salsa loves contrast and temperature play.

Spoon it over warm crab cakes or alongside roasted or pan-seared fish, where the heat brings out the pomegranate’s brightness and softens the pickle’s tang. It’s also excellent served over a simple, well-melted cheese.

Think mild goat cheese, ricotta, or a young cheddar, where the salsa acts almost like a relish, cutting through richness with sweet-tart lift.

For brunch or lunch, use it as a finishing spoonful over a crab quiche or seafood-forward frittata.

The eggs provide a creamy backdrop, while the salsa adds pop, acidity, and color, turning something familiar into a dish that feels intentional and special.

Makes about 1½ cups, serving 4 to 6 as a topping or accompaniment, or 2 to 3 as a featured small plate.

We use ours to top a generous slice of quiche.

The quiche in today’s segment comes from Cafe Stella, located in Norfolk’s Ghent.

Pick up a quiche at Cafe Stella,

Find Chef Patrick Evans Hylton