Coastal Virginia, N.C. brace for another winter storm, potential snow

Most of southeastern Virginia is expecting to see snow Friday night into Saturday morning, with some areas potentially getting as many as 3-4 inches.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Friday night to midday Saturday for the Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, Peninsula, most of the southside, and inland North Carolina.

Snow showers will move in from west to east after 8 p.m., Meteorologist Myles Henderson says.

Snow will continue for Saturday morning with sleet and rain mixing in for parts of the Southside and NE NC. Most of the area will see 1” to 4” of snow accumulation.

Tips for your car

Maintaining your vehicle as cooler temperatures and winter approaches

Schools aren't the only thing that potentially shutdown when winter weather arrives.

With Friday night's snow forecast, there are several important things to keep in mind about your car.

When the weather gets cold, the air molecules in the tire move slower, lowering your tire pressure. To check the pressure of your tires, find the recommended tire pressure for them on the drivers side of your door. If it’s low, you can put the air in yourself, or take it to a mechanic.

It's also important to check the tread on your tires. The better the tread, the better grip you are going to get if roads are slick.

Cold weather can also strain the alternator, making it harder to keep the battery charged, so avoid leaving your lights on. Engine oil may also freeze, especially if levels are low, so experts recommend changing it every six months.

Consider keeping an emergency kit in your car to avoid getting stuck in the cold if your vehicle breaks down. Remember to check your lights, as winter weather can greatly hinder visibility.

On the roads

Snow plowing prep in VB

Public works departments throughout Hampton Roads have been preparing the roads in anticipation of the potential snowfall.

High-traffic roads, such as interstates, typically get plowed first — these are called "priority one routes." Side streets and neighborhood roads are next in line to be plowed. Crews are asking Hampton Roads residents at home to move cars off the streets to give plows room to work if need be this weekend.

If you're on the road, make sure to give snow plows, as well as salt and brine trucks, plenty of space so they can do their job effectively.

Virginia Beach



Virginia Beach public works have already treated their priority one routes, which span over 700 miles.

Crews in Virginia Beach will begin operating salt and brine trucks at 6 PM on Friday and will continue through Saturday.

Suffolk



Crews started to brine roads early Friday morning.

The Public Works Department has a large pile of salt-sand mix ready to go for trucks to spread on the roads as needed.



Winter shelters

Winter shelters for friday's snow

Reach out to your city to learn more about the services available in your area. Public spaces like libraries or recreational centers could serve as a warming location. Call 311 for assistance finding shelter.

Norfolk



Union Mission Ministries operates an 24 hour emergency homeless shelter. Call 757-627-8686 for availability and services.

The City of Norfolk offers day-time services and an overnight shelter. You can call the police non-emergency line at 757-441-5610 to coordinate housing.

Newport News



The Port Emergency Winter Shelter can house up to 120 people, and it opens nightly at 5:30 p.m. Call 757-595-1953 for more information on this shelter.



Dare County

