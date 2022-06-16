Elizabeth City Police investigate after 1 juvenile killed, 1 juvenile injured in shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a homicide that involved two juvenile victims.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Herrington Road on June 5, 2022 at about 8:33 p.m.

The first victim, identified as 17-year-old Eric Leon Saunders, was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The second victim was treated and released with non life-threatening injuries.

On June 10, officers arrested 18-year-old Sincer Unique McCauley in Elizabeth City on charges for murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

McCauley was taken into custody and is being held in the Albemarle District Jail no bond. His first court appearance was earlier this week on Monday, June 13.

This is still an active investigation.

News 3 is working to learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Tip Line at (252) 390-8477.