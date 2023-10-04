Contests Actions Facebook Tweet Email Coast Live Movie Giveaway at Cinema Café Prev Next Cinema Cafe Red Curtain Stage Background Posted at 4:45 PM, Oct 04, 2023 and last updated 2023-10-04 16:45:19-04 Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV