It's March! And that only means one thing: it's time for the 2024 WTKR Hoops Pick'em Contest!

Create a bracket for a chance at winning up to $500!

Register at the link below, submit your bracket prediction, and be sure to check back on the leaderboard to see how you're doing!

Sign up here for the 2024 Hoops Pick'em contest

2024 Hoops Pick'em is sponsored by Bayport Credit Union and the Virginia Lottery.