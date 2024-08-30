WTKR 2024 Pro Pigskin Pick'em Contest - Sign up here!

Welcome to the WTKR Pro Football Pick'em Contest!

Sign-up or login to play. Game play is easy - Simply pick the winner in each game every week and earn points for your correct picks!

Win weekly grand prize drawing entry and prizes for the season.

Weekly Winners: The contestant with the most points accumulated for a specific week during the Regular Season is the Weekly Winner for that specific week. If there is a tie, the tiebreaker is used to determine the winner. It does not matter if the tiebreaker score picked is higher or lower than the actual tiebreaker score. If there is still a tie, a random drawing between the tied contestants will be held to determine the winner. There are no weekly winners during the postseason. Each Weekly Winner will receive an entry into the Grand Prize Drawing .

Grand Prize Winner: One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random drawing from a pool of contestants who have earned a 'Grand Prize Drawing Entry'. The pool of contestants will include the eighteen (18) regular weekly winners and the top three (3) season score finishers. The Grand Prize Winner will receive a $1,000 .

Season Winners: The top 3 contestants with the most points accumulated for all 18 weeks during the Regular Season and during the Postseason will be the Season Winners. If there is a tie, the tiebreaker is used to determine the winner. It does not matter if the tiebreaker score picked is higher or lower than the actual tiebreaker score. If there is still a tie, a random drawing between the tied contestants will be held to determine the winner. 1st Place Season Winner will receive $500. 2nd Place Season Winner will receive $250. 3rd Place Season Winner will receive $100.

Pro Football Pick'em Rules

In order to win prizes, all registration must be completely filled out. If at any time the registration information submitted is determined to be invalid, you will be immediately dropped from the contest. Contest valid for residents of the WTKR viewing area. Prizes must be claimed by the person registered as the account owner no later than 30 days after the game ends, or prize will be forfeited. No prizes will be mailed. A valid ID may be required. One entry per person. WTKR has the right to make changes as necessary in regard to rules and discrepancies regarding the Pro Football Pick'em contest. Picks can be changed up until the start of each game.

Here's how the scoring works:

Weekly Picks

Pick the winners in each game of the week. 1 point is scored for each correct pick, and 0 points for a tie or a loss.

Monday Night Football Game Tie-Break

Besides making your weekly picks, at the bottom of the picks page, you must guess the Monday Night Football game total score to decide any tie-breaks.

Deadline

Picks must be made before the start of each game.

