Corrections employee found dead outside Virginia correctional center

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a Virginia Department of Corrections employee at Greensville Correctional Center.

Virginia State Police tell CBS 6 that the deceased employee was discovered in the facility's parking lot at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Information about the employee's identity or her cause of death has not been shared.

State Police say the death is under active investigation but they do not believe the death is suspicious in nature.

