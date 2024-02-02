Country star Darius Rucker arrested on drug charges in Tennessee

Country star Darius Rucker has been arrested on drug charges in Tennessee.

The singer was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of Tennessee’s vehicle registration law, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to People.

"Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges," Rucker’s attorney said in a statement to People.

He was released on a $10,500 bond and is no longer in custody.

While it is not known what led to his arrest, TMZ, who was first to report the news, said the 57-year-old allegedly had expired tags on his vehicle. He was brought into the jail around 10 a.m. Thursday and released about an hour later.

The Hootie & the Blowfish singer has won three Grammys and also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month.

Last year, Rucker released his eighth solo album, "Carolyn’s Boy.” He is slated to return to Hootie & the Blowfish for the band’s "Summer Camp with Trucks" tour in 2024.

