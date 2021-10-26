Couple in Newport News create Haunted House for son who battles with Asperger's

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— The spookiest night of the year is less than five days away. With that in mind, a couple in Newport news is keeping up with their tradition of getting their family and the community in the Halloween spirit. News3 got a sneak peak of a Halloween tradition and a family journey to meet a special need.

Neighbors, first responders, and friends come out to experience this haunted thrill. This spook-tacular event was all started for 16-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez who battles with Asperger's.

Stephanie Koling, Haunted House Creator said "We were trying to prep him months prior to leading up to Halloween, telling him this year you're not going to be able to go and he just felt bad and sad, angry, depressed."

Turning those emotions into excitement the Kolings got creative.

"I said you know you can help me pass out candy but I'll make it scary for trick or treaters. So that's how it got started in and it was just a basic maze without any tunnels or anything like that" said Stephanie.

Created for their son, who was diagnosed with Aspergers when he was 8-years-old, the now 16-year-old says this haunted house is a way for him to let loose and enjoy the thrill.

Gabriel Gonzalez, Son of the Kolings said " I really have a lot of stress on my hands and I feel like Sunday will be a good way to let it out, don't focus on anything just have fun."

Throughout the screams and some yells and tears even, the Koling family do not see themselves ending this haunted house, even when their son moves out.

"I'm pretty sure they will still continue this because it's fun and I think the community really likes it" said Gonzalez.

One of them being their neighbor Karen who has witnessed the haunted house/maze but never walked through it till Tuesday.

''That was really cute, yeah that's the first time I been through it so that was pretty neat" said Karen.

People can check out this haunted house on 50 Bruton Avenue Saturday and Sunday from 6pm-10pm.

