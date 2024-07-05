Derrah's First Warning Forecast: Dangerous heat next 48 hours

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Dangerous heat will stick around for much of the weekend. This weekend will feature storm chances and triple digit feels like temperatures.

An excessive heat warning and a heat advisory is in effect until 8 pm today. Feels like temperatures near 110 and highs in the mid to upper 90s are expected. A few isolated showers and an isolated storm could pop up this afternoon and evening but rain chances will remain fairly low.

The heat sticks around for Saturday as well. Feels like temperatures will top 105 with highs in the middle 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon but we're not expecting anything too widespread.

Sunday rain chances really skyrocket ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around in the evening and linger through early Monday morning.

Each day during the upcoming work-week will feature highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with the daily chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Feels like temperatures will remain very warm near the triple digits.

Tropical Update

As of 11 am 7/5/24

Hurricane Beryl is the only feature to monitor in the tropics at this time. It's currently located east of Tulum, Mexico. It's expected to reach the Yucatan Peninsula this afternoon. It is on track to continue moving northeast toward Mexico and southern Texas by the end of the weekend.

