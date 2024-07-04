Derrah's First Warning Forecast: Feels like temperatures near 110 this weekend

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers and storms will be possible this evening. The lingering moisture could lead to some light fog. Expect warm and muggy conditions.

Temperatures climb to the mid and upper 90s Friday. Feels like temperatures will reach the near 110 degree mark. A heat advisory will go into effect from 11 am to 8 pm tomorrow.

Saturday will be nice and steamy as well with triple digit feels like temperatures and highs in the mid 90s. Saturday afternoon poses the possibility of a few showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday a cold front approaches but it stalls out which will keep conditions pretty unstable heading into the beginning of the upcoming work week. Between the two weekend days, rain chances will be highest Sunday.

The daily chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm will persist during the upcoming week. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tropical Update

As of 7/4/24 at 7 pm

Hurricane Beryl is centered east-southeast of Tulum Mexico. Large swells generated by Beryl are currently impacting portions of the coast of Jamaica, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, the Yucatan Peninsula. The swells are expected to reach eastern Mexico and much of the Gulf Coast of the U.S. by late Friday. These swells are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

A tropical wave located over the central Caribbean Sea continues to producing some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph during the next several days. The system is forecast to cross the Yucatan Peninsula late this weekend and enter the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Regardless of development, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible across portions of the Greater Antilles over the next few days. Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent.

