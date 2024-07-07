Derrah's First Warning Forecast: Locally heavy downpours continue this evening

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers and storms continue this evening. Locally heavy downpours are possible with some locations seeing nearly 3 inches in an hour. A flash flood warning is in effect for Hertford county until 9:15 tonight.

Lingering showers will be possible through early Monday morning. More cloud cover again tomorrow. Highs will be in the uppwe 80s and low 90s. Scattered showers and storms will be around in the afternoon and evening.

Each afternoon this week will pose the risk for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around normal near 90 but feels like temperatures will remain in the low triple digits.

Tropical Update

As of 7 pm 7/7/24

Tropical Storm Beryl will continue moving toward southern Texas. It will ride a frontal boundary up to the northeast as an area of low pressure.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE