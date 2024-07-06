Derrah's First Warning Forecast: More heat, humidity and storms this weekend

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be around this evening. Temperatures won't let up much. Lows Saturday morning will be in the upper 70s. Some stronger storms this evening could produce locally heavy amounts of rain and gusty winds.

Saturday highs will reach the mid 90s. The heat index will be between 105 and 110 degrees. A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 am to 8 pm. Partly cloudy skies in the morning and building clouds in the evening. Scattered showers and storms will be possible around dinner time. Stronger storms could produce high rainfall rates, gusty winds, lightning and hail.

Sunday won't be as hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures will still be in the low 100s despite the less hot air temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms will be around in the evening and things should taper off early Monday

A cold front will sweep through the region dropping temperatures right around average in the upper 80s during the upcoming work-week. Feels like temperatures will continue to hold in the low 100s throughout the week. There will be a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

Tropical Update

As of 8 pm 7/5/24

Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to briefly regain strength as it moves over the warmer Gulf waters. It is forecast to hit parts of Mexico and southern Texas as a category 1 hurricane early next week.

