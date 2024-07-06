Derrah's First Warning Forecast: Storms around this evening, less hot next week

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We'll remain pretty warm this evening which will give the storms energy to feed off of. Stronger storms might have wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and locally heavy downpours leading to a few inches of rain.

High temperatures Sunday won't be as hot due to increased cloud cover. Highs will be in the low 90s. There will be the chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Feels like temperatures won't be as intense but will still be in the low 100s.

Highs during the upcoming work-week will trend toward average in the upper 80s and low 90s. The daily chance for a scattered shower of thunderstorm persists. A stalled front will keep conditions fairly unstable as we go throughout the week.

Tropical Update

As of 5 pm 7/6/24

Tropical Storm Beryl is southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. It is expected to briefly restrengthen as it moves over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters and make landfall as a category 1 hurricane early next week. Models track Beryl trekking northeast toward the Midwest as an area of low pressure.

