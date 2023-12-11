Despite wet weather hundreds show out for menorah lighting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hundreds gathered in a parking lot outside of Mt. Trashmore on Sunday to light Virginia Beach's tallest menorah in celebration of Hanukkah.

Despite a day of rain and wind, organizers called it another miracle after the weather held off long enough to be able to light the menorah.

"We persevered again against the wind which truly is the message of Hanukkah," Rabbi Levi Brashevitzky, with Chabad of Tidewater, said.

For 42 years this tradition has been coming back to Mt. Trashmore to bring the Jewish community from Hampton Roads together to eat, dance, and celebrate.

John Hood

"This holiday shears the message of freedom, the message of freedom of religion, freedom of oppression, freedom to live our lives," Levi said.

The holiday of Hanukkah comes this year at a time when antisemitism is on the rise across the U.S.

An Oct. 25th report from the Anti-Defamation League found preliminary anti-semitic incidents increased nearly 400 percent year-over-year.

Organizers say events like Sunday's lighting bring hope to the community.

"I think it's great I think it's showing the Jewish spirit and that it cannot be crushed," Rashi Brashevitzky, with Chabad of Tidewater, said.

John Hood

Rashi said despite what's going on in the world, she's encouraging the Jewish community to continue to celebrate Hanukkah.

"This day we continue to celebrate this idea that light fills the world and that when times seem dark there's hope and that light can overcome all," Rashi said.

Throughout the week someone will be at Mt.Trashmore to light each candle of the menorah up until Thursday night.

