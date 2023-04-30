Detectives make 'quick arrest' after 2 students shot outside Richmond School

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old student who is accused of shooting two other students outside George Wythe High School in Richmond on Thursday.

Detectives, with help from the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested David Gutierrez of Richmond without incident Saturday, according to officials with Richmond Police.

Gutierrez, who police said is enrolled at the school, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Detectives believe Gutierrez is the "primary suspect," police said, while acknowledging that their investigation remains ongoing.

WTVR Richmond Police investigate a shooting outside George Wythe High School in Richmond, Va. on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Richmond Police Interim Chief Rick Edwards credited the arrest to the help the department received from area law enforcement partners.

"I cannot stress enough how important our relationships with local and federal law enforcement partners led to a quick arrest,” Edwards said. “I want to thank the Chesterfield Police Department K9 Unit, Richmond Public Schools officials, Richmond Police School Resource Officers, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and our community stakeholders who assisted during this investigation.”

IN-DEPTH: Mayor angered after students shot at George Wythe High School: 'Can we do better? Hell yeah'

WTVR Richmond Police outside George Wythe High School on April 28, 2023, one day after two students were shot.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released a statement saying he was grateful the suspect has been apprehended.

“I applaud the quick work of the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals... Their work to remove dangerous criminals from our streets and make our communities safer cannot be overstated," Stoney wrote. "My prayers remain with the hospitalized students as they recover from this act of senseless gun violence."

One of the wounded students was expected to be OK, but sources told CBS 6 on Friday the other student was listed in critical condition following surgery.

RELATED: 'We cannot give up and we have to... keep pushing our leadership, pushing our politicians to do the right thing,' Richmond mom says

WTVR Jenny Aghomo

Additionally, Edwards said there would be with extra patrols at George Wythe on Monday to "ensure students, parents, and faculty feel safe on their return to school."

A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson previously said the additional officers were on hand at the school Friday out of an abundance of caution (plus additional officers from the Third Precinct increased patrols in the area) and they had counselors on site for any staff or students that needed to talk.

Friday, a spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing and they had not yet determined the motive behind or circumstances leading up to the shooting. Police do not believe the gun used in the shooting was ever inside the school building on Thursday.

Additionally, officials said Saturday that a "Vigil for Peace" will be hosted by the Richmond Police Chaplains Team, Virginia's in Action, and other community members Monday, May 1 at 5 p.m. at the Belt Atlantic Apartments. That is where a man was killed Thursday night.

"This is a call to action,” Edwards said. “Gun violence must be stopped, and it will take all of us working together to keep our City safe. "

Anyone with information about the George Wythe or Belt Atlantic Apartments shootings is anyone to call Detective K. Hyde at 804-646-3613 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.