Disney+ signals it could end accounts violating password sharing rules

Disney+ has notified subscribers that users who share account passwords may soon lose access to the streaming service. The company notified users in Canada that they may not share their subscription outside of the user's household. The company said it will begin to enforce the rule by Nov. 1, and that enforcement will start to take effect in the U.S. later this year.

Disney+ said in the warning, "we may limit or terminate access to the service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this agreement."

It leaves many users wondering if the streaming platform will offer another tier that will allow for password sharing outside of a household.

Disney said it has already begun updating user agreements to "clarify the rules relating to the sharing of accounts in several markets."

Earlier, Netflix also told users they would have to sign up as paid subscribers in order to use the service, rather than sharing passwords. Netflix began a crackdown on password sharing in Canada, Portugal, New Zealand and Spain before turning to the United States.

Disney+ says password sharing will be blocked "unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier."

Disney CEO Bob Iger said, "Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms on our sharing policies, and we will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024."

