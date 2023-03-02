Donate today! Help the 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign plant seeds for a child's success

Watch Now
2023 Hodges Manor Scripps Book Campaign Book Fair 1
2023 Hodges Manor Scripps Book Campaign Book Fair 3
Posted at 11:58 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 11:59:32-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Since 2016, the “If You Give a Child a Book" campaign has tried to get as many books as possible into the hands of kids who otherwise can’t afford them.

WTKR's mission is to work with the community in getting books in the hands and homes of hundreds of children across the region.

And from now until March 30, donations are being accepted in order to make this happen!

A donation of $5 helps buy one book for a child in need.

