Driver accused of trapping Virginia trooper as SUV topped 115 mph has lengthy criminal history, sources say

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- A Delaware man facing a slew of charges after allegedly driving for three miles with a state trooper trapped in his SUV along I-295 last week will remain in jail without bond.

Milton Lewis, who appeared in court Wednesday, has a lengthy criminal history involving guns and drugs, according to sources.

The 38-year-old was pulled over for a speeding on I-295 on Friday, Dec. 2 after officials with Virginia State Police said Lewis consented to a search of his vehicle.

As the trooper began to look thru the black Mazda on the passenger side, investigators claim Lewis got back in the driver’s seat and took off, pulling the officer into the vehicle.

Before crashing into two tractor-trailers, the trooper said the SUV reached a speed of 115 mph over the three miles he was trapped in the SUV.

After the crash, multiple agencies helped search for Lewis, who officials said ran from the scene.

Both Milton and the trooper suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

"Miraculously, he just had minor cuts and bruises," Sgt. Jessica Shehan with Virginia State Police said. "He's fine. He didn't even have to go to the hospital, so we're very lucky on that front."

Lewis is facing four misdemeanors and seven felonies, including attempted murder, abduction, having a concealed weapon and altering a serial number on a firearm.

An attorney was appointed for Lewis, who is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 9.