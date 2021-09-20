2021 Emmy Awards: "The Crown," "Ted Lasso" are big winners

"The Crown" reigned supreme at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
The Netflix drama series about the Royal Family took home seven awards on Sunday — including best drama — marking the most of any show. Olivia Colman won the award for best lead actress in a drama for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.
"Ted Lasso," the Apple TV Plus series about an American football coach taking on English soccer, led the way for comedies with four Emmys, including best comedy series. Jason Sudekis won the award for best lead actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of the titular main character.
HBO's gripping murder mystery "Mare of Easttown" also cleared three wins, including Kate Winslet's award for lead actress in a limited series. Netflix's chess drama "The Queen's Gambit" was named the best limited series show.
See the full list of award winners below.
Limited Series
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) (WINNER)
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Drama Series
The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)
The Boys (Amazon)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
Comedy Series
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)
Black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Lead Actress, Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO)
Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Lead Actor, Drama
Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton (Netflix)
Billy Porter, Pose (FX)
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)
Lead Actress, Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max) (WINNER)
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)
Lead Actor, Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)
Kenan Thompson, Kenan (NBC)
Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) (WINNER)
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Ewan McGregor (Halston) (WINNER)
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks (HBO Max)
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank (WINNER)
Hamilton (Disney+), Thomas Kail
I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You (HBO), Sam Miller
Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Craig Zobel
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video), Barry Jenkins
WandaVision (Disney+), Matt Shakman
Outstanding Writing For a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel (WINNER)
Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Brad Ingelsby
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank
WandaVision (Disney+), Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron
WandaVision (Disney+), Jac Schaeffer
WandaVision (Disney+), Laura Donney
Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO) (WINNER)
Renée Elise Goldsberry,
Hamilton (Disney+)
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton (Disney+)
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)
Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO) (WINNER)
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney+)
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton (Disney+)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney+)
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton (Disney+)
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You (HBO)
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series
The Crown (Netflix) Peter Morgan (WINNER)
The Boys (Amazon Prime Video), Rebecca Sonnenshine
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Yahlin Chang
Lovecraft Country (HBO), Misha Green
The Mandalorian (Disney+), Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau
Pose (FX), Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J
Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series
The Crown (Netflix), Jessica Hobbs
Bridgerton (Netflix), Julie Anne Robinson
The Crown (Netflix), Benjamin Caron
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau
Pose (FX) Steven Canals
Supporting Actress, Drama
Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
Emerald Fennell, The Crown (Netflix)
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Supporting Actor, Drama
Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)
John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)
Conan (TBS)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (WINNER)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Steve Yockey
Girls5eva (Peacock), Meredith Scardino
Pen15 (Hulu), Maya Erskine
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello (WINNER)
B Positive (CBS), James Burrows
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Susanna Fogel
Mom (CBS), James Widdoes
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Zach Braff
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), MJ Delaney
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Declan Lowney
Competition Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Variety Special (Live)
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime) (WINNER)
Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Hamilton (Disney+) (WINNER)
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)
8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)
Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)
A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)