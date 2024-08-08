What is Angelman syndrome? Colin Farrell opens up about how his son inspired his new foundation

Actor Colin Farrell is known for being seen and heard on the big screen, but his next venture is about ensuring others, particularly those with intellectual disabilities, are treated with the same respect.

In an interview with People, the Irish actor opened up for the first time about his son, who was born with Angelman syndrome, and why he's starting a foundation to provide support for others like the 20-year-old and their families.

"I want the world to be kind to James," the actor told the publication about his son, who is nonverbal. "I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect."

Angelman syndrome is a rare, incurable neurogenetic disorder that can cause intellectual disability, speech and balance problems, developmental delays and possible seizures, according to the Mayo Clinic. Though life expectancy is relatively normal, complications with the syndrome can include hyperactivity, sleep issues, scoliosis and obesity.

Despite these issues, those with Angelman syndrome tend to have a happy and excitable attitude, often lighting up a room with their smile and laughter, according to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation.

In James' case, Farrell told People he was a fairly "silent" baby and was taken to a doctor after he wasn't hitting milestones. After initially being diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a doctor who noticed James' outbreaks of laughter diagnosed him with Angelman syndrome at 2 1/2 years old, Farrell told People.

Farrell said the diagnosis allowed the family the opportunity to have better knowledge and a community, People reported. But once a child with special needs turns 21, the actor said, "They're kind of on their own."

"All the safeguards that are put in place, all the inclusive programs, special ed classes, that all kind of goes away when your child turns 21, so you're left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind," Farrell told People.

It's largely because of this that Farrell decided to launch the Colin Farrell Foundation as James is about to turn 21. With the foundation, the actor hopes to help those "who the larger systems of governance have neglected," and transform the lives of those living with intellectual disability and their families through "education, advocacy and innovative programs," the foundation's website states.

Farrell told People that his initial drive was to make a summer camp for both parents and their children, where the parents can relax with spa services while their kids can participate in activities before coming together at night. He said that will be a large part of the foundation as it gets underway.

In the future, Farrell told People he hopes the foundation can gain enough funding and community involvement to allow for residential potential for those with intellectual disabilities wanting to find new connections in the world.

That's where he hopes James will be once Farrell and his son's mother are no longer around.

"James' last 20, 30, 40, 10 years of James' life, he'll be somewhere where he feels like he belongs, where he feels like he's safe, and where he can garden, and watch movies, and swim in the pool, and go out to the beach and just have a full and really connected life. That'll be the dream," Farrell told People.