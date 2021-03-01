Chadwick Boseman: Read the moving Golden Globes acceptance speech delivered by his widow

The late Chadwick Boseman was honored with a posthumous Golden Globe award on Sunday for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture.”

Boseman won the award for his portrayal of Levee in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” It was Boseman’s final performance before he died of cancer on Aug. 28.

Boseman, known for his portrayal of iconic characters like the Black Panther, Jackie Robinson and James Brown, privately battled colon cancer for several years before his death stunned the world.

On Sunday, Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award for his final performance on his behalf. Below is a transcript of her moving acceptance speech, as transcribed by CNN.

"He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice.

He would thank his incredible team Michael Greene, Azeem Chiba, Nicki Fioravante, Evelyn O'Neill, Chris Huvane, Logan Coles.

He would thank his team on set for this film -- Deidra Dixon, Sian Richards, Craig Anthony and Andrew Carlone.

He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you're meant to be doing at this moment in history.

He would thank Mr. George C. Wolfe, Mr. Denzel Washington, lots of people at Netflix. He would thank Ms. Viola Davis, Mr. Glynn Turman, Mr. Michael Potts, Mr. Colman Domingo, Ms. Taylour Paige, Mr. Dusan Brown.

And I don't have his words, but we have to take a moment to celebrate those we love. So thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that.

And, hun, you keep 'em coming. Thank you."

