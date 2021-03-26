Dolly Parton collaborates on ice cream flavor to benefit her Imagination Library program

Dolly Parton has partnered with an ice cream chain to create a limited edition special flavor that supports her Imagination Library.

The 75-year-old country music legend and philanthropist tweeted about the collaboration this week with a photo of her holding a pint of strawberry pretzel pie.

I’ve teamed up with @jenisicecreams to create my very own flavor in support of @dollyslibrary! Strawberry Pretzel Pie is available at Jeni’s April 8 🍓 https://t.co/0Lf7KeWyuN pic.twitter.com/9g9g2Vz1Qj — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 25, 2021

Jeni’s Ice Cream, based in Columbus, Ohio, sells their creamy creations nationwide. They created this blend with cream cheese ice cream with pretzel streusel and strawberry sauce.

“Dolly Parton is the person we all want to be when we grow up: An unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together,” the company states on their website. “Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country and a throwback to the triple decker pie from the potlucks of our youths.”

Parton’s strawberry pretzel pie will go on sale April 8 online and in shops. Orders of this special edition are limited to two pints each, the company says.

Proceeds go to Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides free books to children from birth to age 5.