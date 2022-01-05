Watch
Fans to pay tribute to Betty White by donating to local animal shelters on Jan. 17

Matt Sayles/AP
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in the Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Betty White
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 05, 2022
Fans of the late Betty White have found a way to pay tribute to the actress.

The "Betty White Challenge" is where people can donate $5 to animal rescue organizations in her name.

It's happening on Jan. 17, on what would've been White's 100th birthday.

"The Golden Girls" star was known for her love of animals by working with zoos and advocating for animals.

In 2011, the lifelong animal lover published a book "Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo," where she spoke about her work with animal nonprofits.

White passed away on Dec. 31 at the age of 99.

