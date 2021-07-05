Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the holiday weekend, reports say

TISHOMINGO, Okla. — Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the Fourth of July weekend, according to multiple reports.

People Magazine and Us Weekly are among the outlets who say they’ve confirmed the singers got married on Saturday.

The couple, who have both served as coaches on “The Voice,” reportedly said “I do” during an intimate ceremony at Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Page Six was the first to report on the wedding and published aerial photos that appeared to show the venue and guests.

Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement in October of 2020. The pair had been dating for several years before that.

Both of the newlyweds were previously married to other musicians. Stefani was with Bush singer Gavin Rossdale and Shelton was with singer Miranda Lambert.