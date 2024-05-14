Here's when Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride will open at Disney World

Walt Disney World is almost ready to invite guests down to the bayou! The resort park announced one of its newest and highly anticipated attractions, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will open June 28.

The "Princess and the Frog”-themed ride features iconic characters from the animated movie like Louis, Mama Odie, Prince Naveen and of course — Disney’s first Black princess — Tiana. There are also some new animal friends along the ride, including an otter, a beaver and a turtle.

As guests wait to board, they will be enticed with the sweet scent of beignets to set the scene of strolling through New Orleans’ French Quarter. The water ride will float guests through a lifelike depiction of a Louisiana bayou, complete with cypress trees and Spanish moss. Lively jazz music and audio-animatronic figures will greet them along the way before the ride takes a 50-foot drop, Disney said.

Olga Thompson / Disney Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride at Walt Disney World in Florida.

The attraction includes artwork from Malaika Favorite, a Louisiana native whose artwork is featured in many notable collections, and an original metalwork weather vane from third-generation master blacksmith, Darryl Reeves, and his apprentice, Karina Roca. Reeves’ work is iconic in New Orleans architecture.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been in the works for over four years, replacing Disney’s discontinued Splash Mountain attraction.

A petition to change Splash Mountain’s theme circulated in 2020 after many pointed out that the ride’s main character was tied to “Song of the South,” a Disney film from 1946 that has since been criticized for its portrayal of a plantation.

Disney announced Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World and Disneyland would take its last ride in 2023, more than 33 years after it first opened. The company said it had made plans to change the ride before the petition was formed.

The Splash Mountain attraction is still up and running at Disney’s resort in Tokyo, however.

Disney said Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is just one of many new attractions and experiences happening around the resort this year.

Tron Lightcycles, based on the science fiction film franchise, is now open to guests and holds the title of Disney’s fastest roller coaster attraction. The classic “Fantasmic!” show is returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park, and there are new adventures in the world of Star Wars.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom park will have special experiences and merchandise to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Lion King.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is slated to open later this year.