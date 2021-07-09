Watch
Rocker Manson turns himself into LAPD on assault charges

Charges stem from a 2019 assault allegation
Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2015, file photo, Marilyn Manson performs in concert in Camden, N.J. Detectives are investigating Manson for allegations of domestic violence that reportedly occurred about a decade ago in West Hollywood, authorities said. The domestic violence is believed to have occurred between 2009 and 2011, when Manson lived in the city of West Hollywood. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
Marilyn Manson
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 21:34:39-04

Rocker Marilyn Manson turned himself in on Friday to the Los Angeles Police Department on charges related to an assault.

According to USA Today, the charges stem from an incident that occurred in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was released on personal recognizance bail on conditions that he did not talk to the alleged victim, NBC News reported.

According to the Gilford Police Department, the alleged assault happened at a Manson concert on Aug. 18, 2019. The accuser, a videographer, said he was assaulted while working in the stage pit area.

The rocker had hired the alleged victim to film his concert.

A court date will be set soon in New Hampshire, both media outlets reported.

