Score a FREE Krispy Kreme doughnut this 4th of July

Red, white, blue and doughnuts! This Fourth of July, you can score a tasty treat at Krispy Kreme for FREE by showing up in your patriotic garb.

For one day only, on July 4, if customers head to a participating Krispy Kreme location wearing red, white and blue, they'll get one free original glazed doughnut.

Find a participating location near you here.

It's the perfect treat to celebrate America's birthday as you head to festive celebrations throughout the day!

If you want a doughnut that's a little more festive (although the glazed is hard to beat!) you can dish out some cash for one of the three patriotic delicacies offered by the chain.

The Freedom Flag is a glazed doughnut decorated like an American flag with sprinkles.

Feeling more daring? Try the red velvet cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and a festive sprinkle blend!

How about taking an American classic to the next level...with the All-American Apple Pie doughnut! The dough is stuffed with apple cinnamon filling and dipped in caramel-flavored icing with a graham cracker crumb and a drizzle of icing.