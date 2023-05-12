Tracy Morgan will play the Easter Bunny in 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2

One of Tracy Morgan’s next roles will be as the Easter Bunny. According to Deadline, Morgan has been cast in the second season of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses.

Morgan is well-known for playing Tracy Jordan on the sitcom 30 Rock, which ran on NBC from 2006-2013. His other work includes the films Spirited (2022), Coming 2 America (2021), and What Men Want (2019).

The Santa Clauses is a continuation of Disney’s The Santa Clause film trilogy, which stars Tim Allen as Santa Claus/Scott Calvin. In the original 1994 film, Scott takes up the mantle of Santa Claus after the previous one falls off his roof on Christmas Eve.

The Easter Bunny previously appeared in The Santa Clause 2 (2002) and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006), where he was played by Jay Thomas. In the films, the Easter Bunny was part of the Council of Legendary Figures. The group also included Santa Claus, Mother Nature (Aisha Tyler), Father Time (Peter Boyle), Cupid (Kevin Pollak), the Tooth Fairy (Art LaFleur), and the Sandman (Michael Dorn).

Along with Allen, The Santa Clauses stars Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol Calvin, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin-Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin-Claus, Matilda Lawler as Betty, and Devin Bright as Noel. Eric Stonestreet (Magnus Antas) and Gabriel Iglesias (Kris Kringle) will join the series for Season 2.

Jack Burditt will return as the showrunner and executive producer for Season 2. Burditt also created the series Last Man Standing, which starred Allen as Mike Baxter. Allen is also an executive producer for the series.

In Season 2 of The Santa Clauses, Scott begins to train Cal to one day be the next person to take up the mantle of Santa Claus.

No official release date has been announced for Season 2 of The Santa Clauses. The first season and the three films are currently available to stream on Disney+.

