'Reading Rainbow' to release new episodes for first time since 2006

Nearly two decades after its last episode, Reading Rainbow will release new episodes this fall.

Mychal Threets, who goes by Michael the Librarian, will host the new version of the program. The show also announced that celebrities including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Jamie Chung will appear as presenters.

"I was raised on Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is my hero. I am a reader, I am a librarian because LeVar Burton and Reading Rainbow so powerfully made us believe we belong in books, we belong everywhere," Threets said.

The program returns Oct. 4 after last producing a new episode in 2006. Since then, there have been numerous efforts to resurrect the popular PBS show.

Reading Rainbow launched in 1983 to help combat “summer loss phenomenon,” the theory that children lose some of their reading ability when school is out for the summer. More than 150 episodes were produced through 2006 for PBS stations.

The program brought children’s picture books to life by using guest narrators and illustrations. The concept earned numerous Emmy Awards and praise from educators and parents alike.

"After nearly 20 years… Reading Rainbow is returning to motivate, help, and encourage kids to become avid readers with new episodes, new friends, new projects, and of course… new books! Make sure to follow the rainbow," the show posted on its Instagram page.