Who run the Grammys? Beyoncé, Taylor Swift make history

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift accepts the award for album of the year for "Folklore"at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. In background Jack Antonoff, left, and Aaron Dessner. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 11:54 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 23:54:53-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammys are drunk in love with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift: the singers both made history at the 2021 show.

Swift, 31, became first woman to win album of the year three times. Swift previously won album of the year with her albums “Fearless” and “1989.”

Beyoncé made history by surpassing Alison Krauss to become the most decorated female act in Grammy history.

Beyoncé earned her 28th Grammy on Sunday, picking up honors like best R&B performance for “Black Parade,” best music video for “Brown Skin Girl” as well as best rap performance and best rap song for “Savage,” with Megan Thee Stallion.

