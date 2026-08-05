Vote for the 2026 News 3 Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award

Every year, News 3 and our partners at Southern Bank select 12 of the Everyday Heroes from our weekly series that made the biggest impact in our community and with our audience.

The Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award is selected through a voting process and will be announced at our award ceremony later this year.

Vote in the poll and watch each story in the players below!

Newport News woman honored for making stuffed animals to comfort kids in crisis

Newport News woman honored for making stuffed animals to comfort kids in crisis

'A place for everyone,' couple gets Everyday Hero award for forming inclusive ministry

'A place for everyone,' couple gets Everyday Hero award for forming inclusive ministry

Sentara Leigh nurse honored for supporting postpartum moms

Sentara Leigh nurse honored for supporting postpartum moms

Valet saves driver who accidentally drove his car into river at waterfront restaurant

Valet saves driver who accidentally drove his car into river at waterfront restaurant

Applebee's server named Everyday Hero after saving choking customer's life with quick thinking

Applebee's server saves choking customer's life with quick thinking

Hampton Roads mother is an 'Everyday Hero' after turning pain into purpose

Hampton Roads mother is an 'Everyday Hero' after turning pain into purpose

Woman who's logged 6,000+ volunteer hours at Virginia Beach shelter honored for her dedication

Woman who's logged 6,000+ volunteer hours at Virginia Beach shelter honored for her dedication

11-year-old cancer survivor sells lemonade to help other children fighting the disease

11-year-old cancer survivor sells lemonade to help fight childhood cancer

Mail carrier earns Everyday Hero Award for saving dog from drowning

Mail carrier earns Everyday Hero Award for saving dog from drowning

YMCA staff members jump in after man suffers cardiac arrest, named News 3 Everyday Heroes

These YMCA staff members are Everyday Heroes, save man suffering cardiac arrest

Norfolk girl created coping boxes for children of cancer patients

Norfolk girl created “coping boxes” for children of cancer patients

Everyday Hero Vickie Kohler saves boy from traffic, gives back to hurricane survivors

Everyday Hero Vickie Kohler saves boy from traffic, gives back to hurricane survivors

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