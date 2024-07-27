First Warning Forecast: A nice end to the weekend before heat & humidity return

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Saturday was beautiful! Fortunately, the low humidity and sunny conditions will carry over into Sunday.

Some inland locations could see lows as low as the low 60s early Sunday morning. We quickly warm to the mid 80s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies throughout the day but a few extra clouds could sneak in during the late afternoon.

Rain chances return Monday and carry over into the upcoming work-week. While rain chances will be fairly low the added moisture coupled with the rising temperatures will cause heat index values to rise to the low triple digits by the end of the week.

Tropical Update

As of 7/27/24 at 6 pm

An area of disturbed weather is expected to clash with a tropical wave as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. Development is possible sometime within the next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (30%)

