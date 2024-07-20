First Warning Forecast: A rainy stretch of weather & below normal temperatures

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Isolated showers and storms possible the rest of the evening. Most of the worst of it all will be moving out shortly. Some areas near Gloucester saw as much as 8 inches of rain today!

Rain chances stick around Sunday but they won't be as high. Isolated hit-or-miss storms possible mainly south of the area in northeast North Carolina. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Models are hinting at between two and three inches of rain through the end of the upcoming week. Each day features the chance for scattered showers and storms with high in the mid and upper 80s.

Tropical Update

As of 7/20/24 at 6 pm

No tropical cyclone activity at this time.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE