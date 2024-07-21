First Warning Forecast: A stormy week ahead with less hot high temperatures

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Very spotty showers this evening and overnight we catch a little dry time before more widespread showers and storms return to the forecast.

Rain chances stay fairly elevated throughout the day Monday. The WPC had issued a marginal risk for excessive rainfall for both tomorrow and Tuesday. Humid and warm tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s underneath a decent amount of cloud cover. Multiple rounds of storms will be moving in throughout the day. Storms favor our northern neighborhoods in the morning and spread to our central and southern communities during the afternoon and evening.

The stormy stretch of weather lasts throughout the majority of the week. Each week-day rain chances are expected to be between 50 and 60 percent. The unstable conditions are due to back to back frontal systems. A stalled out front sparks rain chances at the beginning of the week and an approaching cold front keeps rain chances elevated through the end of the week. We start to dry out as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Tropical Update

As of 7/21/24 at 6 pm

No tropical cyclone activity at this time.

