First Warning Forecast: Another day of clouds and rain but sunnier days ahead

A few more showers and thunderstorms possible tonight. More widespread rain showers and thunderstorms ramp up early Thursday morning. Expect a soggy commute to work.

Highs will only reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Off and on showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the day as a cold front pushes through the region.

After the cold front passes, much drier and milder air moves in this weekend. Significantly lower rain chances starting on Friday. The drier weather will continue into the beginning of next week.

Tropical Update

As of 7 pm on 7/24/24

No tropical cyclone activity at this time.

