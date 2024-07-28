First Warning Forecast: Building back in the heat and humidity this week

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This weekend was absolutely wonderful! Low humidity and comfortable temperatures won't be sticking around for much longer.

High pressure will shift off shore taking the milder weather with it. The heat and humidity will begin building back in Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with the chance to see a few spotty showers.

A warming trend will take place this week with highs eventually reaching the low 90s by start of the upcoming weekend. After factoring in the heightened humidity, it will feel like the low triple digits.

Rain chances will be highest ahead of an approaching cold front at the end of the week.

Tropical Update

As of 7/28/24 at 6 pm

An area of disturbed weather is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave. It could become a tropical depression mid to late this week.



Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (40%)

