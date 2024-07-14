Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Dangerous heat to start the week

A heat advisory and an excessive heat warning remains in effect through Monday evening.
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jul 14, 2024

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening features isolated showers and thunderstorms. We'll be drying out around midnight. Very warm and muggy with heat index values where it didn't rain still holding near 100 degrees.

Monday will be very hot. An excessive heat warning and a heat advisory will be in effect through the evening and will likely be issued again for Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will be near 110 degrees.

The dangerously hot conditions will last through the middle of the week. Rain chances will be fairly low for the time being. Shower and storm chances increase ahead of an approaching cold front Thursday. The front will stall out so rain chances will remain elevated through the weekend. We will get some relief in our temperatures. Highs to end the week will be in the mid and upper 80s.

Tropical Update
As of 7/14/24 at 6 pm

No tropical cyclone activity.

