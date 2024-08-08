First Warning Forecast: Debby impacts through end of week, drier by the weekend

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

On-again-off-again showers and storms this evening and all the way through Friday. Temperatures won't vary much underneath mainly overcast skies.

Areas closest to I-95 are under a level 2 severe weather threat. These areas just east of Debby's track have the highest risk to see strong storms. Some of the impacts include isolated tornadoes, heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

The showers and storms continue Friday with heavy downpours at times. Though the rain won't be constant for everyone, the span of rain accumulating over a couple of days will result in some flooding. Areas inland will see the highest rainfall totals but localized amounts up to a foot along the coast line in low lying areas is possible.

Debby lifts out of the area with an approaching cold front by Saturday. A few lingering showers will be possible both weekend days with Sunday looking like the drier of the two. Humidity becomes less oppressive heading into the beginning of the upcoming work-week.

Tropical Update

As of 08/07/24 at 7 pm

Tropical Storm Debby is producing small broken bands of rain. The storm continues to meander off the Carolina Coast. Although the storm is moving over warm water, there isn’t much of a difference in its strength. It is expected to move inland by Thursday morning where it will lose its tropical storm status and weaken to a tropical depression. Heavy rainfall and flooding will still be possible for portions of the area. After Friday, its track dramatically speeds up as it lifts off to the northeast.

