First Warning Forecast: Excessive heat Friday and severe weather threat

The sweltering heat continues as we head into the weekend.

An excessive heat warning is in effect Friday from 10 am to 8 pm. Feels like temperatures are expected to reach as high as 110 degrees with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

The heat will fuel some storms in the evening. the entire area is under a level 1 out of 5 threat to see isolated severe thunderstorms. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. The severe weather threat carries over into Saturday. As a cold front approaches, rain chances will continue to increase through Sunday.

During the upcoming work-week temperatures trend near normal. The humidity doesn't ease so it will still feel close to the triple digits. There will also be the chance for a spotty shower or storm each day.

Tropical Update

As of 08/01/24 at 7 pm

A tropical wave is headed for the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical depression could form over the weekend.



Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (30%)

Formation chance through 7 days...HIGH (70%)

