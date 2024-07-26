First Warning Forecast: Lower rain chances and sunnier days ahead

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Mostly cloudy skies today as a cold front clears the area. A couple spotty showers possible this afternoon but most of us will be staying mainly dry. Highs today in the low 80s.

Saturday rain chances will be even low with a lot more sunshine. Highs will warm to the mid 80s. Humidity will be dropping both weekend days. Dry and sunny conditions continue into Sunday and last through the middle of the upcoming work-week.

A couple chances to see scattered showers mid to late next week. Temperatures get warmer as well as highs return back to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tropical Update

As of 7/26/24 at Noon

No tropical cyclone activity at this time.

