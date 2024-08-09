First Warning Forecast: Lower rain chances heading into the weekend

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Lingering and showers will continue to roll through this evening and into early Saturday morning. Debby is continuing to move away but the threat for flooding will remain through the evening.

Rain chances won't be as high Saturday and Sunday but there will still be a chance for pop up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s.

Temperatures during the next week will be below average, with highs generally in the mid 80s. We'll turn off the switch to the tropical humidity by the end of the weekend so it will be slightly less humid going into the upcoming week as well.

Tropical Update

As of 8/9/24 at 7 pm

Debby is now post-tropical. As it continues to move up the east coast, a few lingering bands of rain will be possible through early Saturday morning. Heavy rain will still be possible for portions of North Carolina and Virginia as a flood watch and a coastal flood advisory remains in place through Friday evening.

A tropical wave well west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing widespread disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Initial development will be slow, but conditions for strengthening become more favorable within the next week.



Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...MEDIUM (60%)

