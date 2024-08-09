First Warning Forecast: More storms through Friday, less humid next week

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The threat for severe weather will spread from west to east as Debby spins out of here. Debby will lift off to the north east by Saturday morning.

Until then the threat for severe weather will carry over into Friday. Heavy rain, flooding and isolated tornadoes will continue to be of concern. Once we get through the day Friday, we should start drying out.

Saturday looks much improved with brighter skies. A few passing showers will be possible in the afternoon but we'll generally remain dry. Sunday will pose the possibility of a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.

During the upcoming week, rain chances will be lower and the air won't feel as tropical with lower humidity.

Tropical Update

As of 08/08/24 at 7 pm

Debby is now a tropical depression. As it continues to move inland, weakening is expected. Heavy rain will still be possible for portions of North Carolina and Virginia through the end of the day Friday. After Friday, its track dramatically speeds up as it lifts off to the northeast.

A tropical wave several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing widespread disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development is possible over the next week.



Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...MEDIUM (50%)

