First Warning Forecast: One more day of intense heat, tracking tropical moisture

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

One more day of triple digit feels like temperatures.

Saturday highs will reach the mid 90s with feels like temperatures near 107 degrees. The heat will fuel the storms that we do see so a level 1 severe weather threat for isolated severe thunderstorms is in place. The primary threat will be damaging winds.

More rounds of rain on Sunday with highs trending back toward average in the upper 80s and low 90s. Stronger storms could contain gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Temperatures trend near average in the upper 80s throughout the week but humidity sticks around so it will feel like the upper 90s. Spotty showers and storms will be possible each day.

Tropical Update

As of 8/2/24 at 8 pm

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression by Saturday and eventually become a tropical storm as it moves over the warmer Gulf waters Sunday. North Carolina and Virginia are in the forecast cone. Tropical moisture will be possible late next week but the exact amount of rain expected is still uncertain. A cold front is anticipated approach which could limit the potential for widespread rainfall.



Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (90%)

Formation chance through 7 days...HIGH (90%)

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE