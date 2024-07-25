First Warning Forecast: Rainy stretch of weather comes to an end

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A flood watch is in place for all of south side and northeast North Carolina through this evening.

A cold front is pushing through the region causing scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today. The coverage of the rain decreases a little into the afternoon and evening but isolated thunderstorms will still be around. Highs today only reach the low 80s underneath overcast skies.

Rainy conditions ease as we head into Friday. Scattered showers will be possible Friday afternoon but it will not be nearly as soggy as today. Highs warm to the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies.

This weekend is going to be gorgeous, especially compared to the rainy days we've seen over the majority of the past week. Much drier conditions as a drier air mass moves in behind the front. Dew points drop from the 70s to the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday so it will still be humid but not nearly as bad.

Mainly dry conditions last through the middle of the upcoming week. High temperatures return to near 90 degrees by this time next week.

Tropical Update

As of 7/25/24 at Noon

No tropical cyclone activity at this time.

